‘Omo-Agege’s US Conviction Allegation Self-Inflicted’

LAGOS JANUARY 22ND (URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Delta State, Chief Olori Magege has said the recent alleged conviction saga of Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege in California, United States, is self-inflicted and upshot of the Delta APC internal crisis.

Magege in an interview with Advocate explained that what the Senator Omo-Agege is currently facing was as a result of crisis in Delta APC, and his over reliance in “Buhari,” whom he thinks will always supports his action.

He charged Omo-Agege to take the path of peace, by building a coalition with his party men in Delta and South-south region in order to have a strong support base for his national assignment, noting that fighting from the home front could prove fatal for a leader in his stand.

According to him, “a general is as good as the troop he parades. Without powerful foot soldiers, the general is worthless. So, Omo-Agege should build a strong support base from Delta, because the Urhobo man is a lone voice in the Senate.

“I want to plead with him that in the interest of the Urhobo nation and Delta State which he represents, he should stoop to conquer by reconciling with his party leaders, particularly those from Delta Central and Delta State.

“As a PDP chieftain, my wish is for Delta APC to continue to be in crisis and eventually collapse, but for the interest of the Urhobo nation, Delta State and South-South, I want Omo-Agege to succeed.”

Chief Magege stated further that Omo-Agege cannot be carrying an elephant on his head and be chasing crickets, stressing that as the highest political office holder in Delta APC and South-South, it behooves on him to build bridges.

He noted that recent attacks on the DSP should not be given ethnic coloration, because according to him Omo-Agege shares in the blame, saying: “Let’s get it straight; whatever DSP is going through is internal to APC in Delta State, indeed in Urhobo, and I daresay are self inflicted by him.

“The quarrelling in APC is getting ridiculous and there seems to be no end to it.

“Omo Agege should learn to manage success through extension of genuine hands of friendship to all the aggrieved persons in his party in Urhobo Nation.

“Over reliance on Buhari could prove fatal. The case of NDDC board saga should serve as a pointer to him that there are many first sons of Buhari and only Buhari knows them. Let him reach out to the aggrieved not in pride but humility, sincerity and honesty.

“In democracy leadership is earned and not enforced, was it necessary for DSP to be fighting over the leadership of the party in South-South, of what political values will it adds to his quest to reposition the Urhobo nation politically?

“Going forward I want to appeal to him to chose his fight and channel his energy to his call goal, because doing otherwise could take the shine off him.”