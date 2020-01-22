Urhobo Youths Congratulates Olomu Monarch On 103 Birthday, Launches 2020 Calendar

Share This





















In astatement signed by National President of Urhobo Youth Association (UYA), Prince Pureheart Oghenemaro Kpeji,the group prayed that the legacy of peace, harmony, prosperity and steadfast progress which the Olomu kingdom has witnessed since the monarch’s reign would endure perpetually.He, however appreciated all Urhobo Royal fathers, communities and political leaders who have worked assiduously to maintain peace, unity and development in Urhobo Nation.He equally pleaded with all Urhobo political leaders irrespective of party affiliation to promote and develop Urhobo with brotherhood love, pleading that all Urhobo illustrations sons and daughters should promote youths with future value empowerment/employment to reduce and eliminate youth restiveness in the society.Stressing on the launch of UYA calender, Kpeji disclosed that the UYA annual historical calendar was conceptualized in 2018 to promote Urhobo unity and to educate the general public about Urhobo rich cultural heritage and values.He stated that the six pages calendar is loaded and well package for the usage of all Urhobo sons and daughters living at home, abroad and the general public.According to him, “the 2020 Urhobo historical calendar is with a beautiful map of Urhobo Nation, features all Urhobo kings, communities in each of the 24 kingdom, Urhobo political leaders, Urhobo representatives in Senate, federal House of representatives, State House of Assembly, Local government chairmen and President of various group and Association of urhobo nation, urhobo weekly/market days calculations, National holidays and lots more.“The calendar is free, but the association encourage/welcome freewill donation and contributions to enhance a timely completion of other project as UYA is set to produce an Urhobo epic film this year to showcase our culture in a different style.“The Urhobo Youth Association (UYA) Epic Film production is intended to illustrate and paint the core values of Urhobo Land and enlighten the public on the essence of cultural knowledge, to sustain the traditional beliefs and to promote oneness amongst people in Nigeria.“We also use this medium to solicit for the support of Urhobo illustrious sons and daughters for sponsorship; as the production is to impart knowledge by affecting lives positively which will in turn grow Urhobo Nation and Nigeria in general.In anticipation of financial support, we will offer them a promotional opportunities on the movie and historical book coming out soon.“The calendar has been officially presented and well received by our oldest king and Chairman Urhobo Traditional Rulers Forum HRM Dr.Richard Layeguen Ogbon Ogoni Oghoro1(JP),RDN,OON,Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom, on behalf of Urhobo 24 kings; Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) Lagos State; Urhobo Historical society (UHS); Urhobo Traditional Council of Chiefs, Lagos State; Prof.Bruce Onobrakpeya; Urhobo Church Lagos; Urhobo language Teachers and other notable leaders across Urhobo nation.The National President, call on youths to identify with their root, stressing that East or West home is the best.“Urhobo Youth Association (UYA) is a registered body with Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC). UYA is Urhobo Youth indigenous body made up of males and females with patron and Patroness of noble character.It started at Surulere Lagos, Lagos State in 2009 and a Chapter in Delta State with the aims of rending moral and financial support to members when necessary and to join hands with other Urhobo groups in uniting & promoting the values, culture and traditions of Urhobo land and to raise Urhobo Youths to become leaders with impeccable character. Over the years,we have made some tremendous societal impact,” he stated.