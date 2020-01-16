Delta: Another PDP Chieftain Murdered In Abraka

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Ethiope East local government area of Delta State, Ovie Wisdom Iroro was Wednesday night killed by what security sources described as an assassination.

The victim until his death was a PDP youth leader and a very active member of the party in Ethiope East local government area which is the home council of the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the last gubernatorial election in the state, Chief Great Ogboru.

The incident is coming exactly one week after the PDP chairman for Olomu ward 1, Paul Onomuakpokpo was also killed by unknown gunmen a few meters away from the palace of the Owhorode of Olomu kingdom.

Though newsmen could not confirm if both incidents are connected, a source from the Abraka police station disclosed to newsmen that the police is “investigating and looking into all variables in the incident.”