Hoodlums Attack, Disarm Three Policemen In Abraka

LAGOS JANUARY 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-At least three police officers at the weekend sustained varying degrees of injuries following an onslaught on them by hoodlums around Abraka area of Asaba, Delta State capital.

The officers, who were on stop-and- search mission, also lost their rifles to the hoodlums.

The incident, which involved officers from ‘C’ Division, occurred around the popular Abraka Market area, opposite Sandi Gold hotel, Asaba.

Investigation revealed that this is not the first time a police checkpoint is being attacked by hoodlums at the state capital. A particular inspector, who is also a victim in the latest attack, had once been attacked while his rifle was also snatched.

Sources claimed that the victims were caught off guard by the miscreants as they were purportedly busy extorting motorists when the attack occurred.

A witness said: “The victims were said to have sustained deep machete cuts from the hoodlums, who allegedly disarmed three of the police officers. After the attack, the criminal elements escaped on foot. They were just walking along the road before they disappeared.”

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the attack, said only two not three rifles were taken away by the attackers.

“I gathered that this is not the first time the incident happened in the state before my arrival. But this is the first time since I took over as commissioner of police. With the power of God, the strategy and intelligence we have, it will not occur again.

“Within eight days of my arrival, I have recovered over 10 firearms hoodlums used to commit crimes in the state. We are on the trail of the hoodlums and anybody caught will be seriously dealt with,” Hafiz said.

He said that investigation into the matter is on while efforts have been intensified to track down the bandits