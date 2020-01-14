Ganiga Splashes Cash, Electronics And Scholarship To Best Graduates At Dallas Eatery Party

Share This





















Ganiga who is the Managing Director of Dallas Eatery And Bar has equally kept to his promise of giving the best graduating students of Western Delta University and Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, all in Oghara fifty thousand naira(N50,000.00) each year.Speaking at the fifth edition of Dallas Adult Party in Oghara, Ganiga, who was the former President of Urhobo Progress Union in United Kingdom assured that his customers would be given the best of treatment that they actually deserve, just as he expressed his appreciation toall for their continious patronage.The party which attracted quality crowd saw six lucky customers smiling home with electronic prizes in a transparently organized raffle draw.The first prize of a 42inch colour television was won by a girl who goes by the Facebook name Jeni Flash with ticket number 253, the ticket was picked by Her Majesty, Queen Noble Eshemitan, wife of HRMNoble Eshemitan, Uku Oghara Na Me, Orefe 111 JP, Ovie of OgharaKingdom,The second prize picked by Chief Charles Ufuoma Obule was won by Mr. Samson Otobo with ticket number 039. He smiled home with a giant refrigerator, while Mr. Joseph Oghenegweke smiled home with an industrial fan for winning the third position with ticket number 839picked by Prof. (Mrs.)O. Okobiah, Vice Chancellor, Western Delta University, Oghara.Madam Christiana, Mr. Kennet and Mr. Joseph won the 4th, 5th and 6th prizes of microwave oven, Binatone blender and bread toaster respectively.Chief Ganiga also gave out cash prizes of ten thousand naira, seven thousandand five hundred naira and five thousand naira respectively towinners of English music, Urhobo music and old school dancing competitions. Winners are to eat in Dallas every Sunday for four weeks and two weeks respectively.Those who won in the English music category are Mr. Arafat Avwonyen, first position, got N10,000.00, Miss Ukutegbe Gift, second got N7,500.00 and Udese Gift, third position smiled home with N5,000.00.Miss Blessing Erunasa, Miss Onome Gift and Adu Vivian emerged winners of the Urhobo music category.Chief Ganiga also announced donations of fifty thousand naira(N50,000.00) to the orphanage in Oghara and twenty five thousand naira(N25,000.00) to the hearing impaired persons(deaf and dumb)Presenting the prizes to the winners, Chief (Mrs.)Linda Helen Ganiga expressed her appreciation to the customers saying that the best of services in Dallas is yet to come as “we are prepared more than everbefore now to give our customers the best of treatment.”In an interview, Chief Charles Obule commended Multiple Chief Ganiga for giving his customers a treat, adding, ”Chief Ganiga has done well by setting up this business in Oghara, he has created job opportunities for our teeming youths and now, he is appreciating his customers. I am using this medium to call on all to always patronize Dallas Eatery and Bar, their standard is quite high.”Also speaking, Prof.(Mrs.) Okobiah, Vice Chancellor, Western Delta University, Oghara expressed her appreciation to Chief Ganiga for setting aside N50,000.00 annually for the Best Graduating Students of Western Delta University and Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe. She assured Chief Ganiga of their patronage just as she called on the people of Oghara Kingdom to support the school.The ceremony was attended by Her Majesty, Queen Eshemitan, High Chief Frank Edeydey, Unugbrogodo of Ogharefe, Chief Destiny Okwe, Unugbrogodo of Oghareki, Chief Steven Igbivwie, Unuevworo, Chief Vincent Atumah, Unuevworo, Deacon Moses Ogbe, Chief Kelvi Awikpe, Chief Isaac Udju, Chief Robby Odiete, Mr. Lucas Onorigho, Bursar, Delta State Polytechnic, Otefe, Oghara who stood in for his Rector, Prof. Ogujor, members of Pacesetters Club Sapele led by Chief Mafuru, Members of Oghara Elite Forum, members of Ganiga Ladies, among many other dignitaries.