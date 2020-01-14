Birthday: Convener Of Ika Village Square, Uzum, The Journey So Far

Share This





















By Agboje ChuksBut far from these, the man Uzum, who is fondly called EA Uzumnism, has been able to inculcate his core christian values on all his political loyalists, students and political Aides, always teaching them that good name is worth more than Gold, emphasising honesty, integrity and hardwork which is his ground-breaking success in political and other areas of life could be attributed to.No wonder Governor Okowa is sticking him in his area of calling, as one who understands that great teaching requires great understanding, mentorship, mindset and mental rehabilitation.Barr. Uzum legendary philanthropic spirit which ceaselessly engages him in worthy causes and fuels a profound compassion in him for the less fortunate in the society is highly commended by the generality of people including the Governor himself, Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.This reminds me of the popular saying that no great man lives in vain but that the history of the society is about the biography of such. great men.This has been shown in the life of this Noble personality, as he was the first Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Orientation, then, the Executive Assistant to the Governor on Orientation and now, the Director – General of the Orientation Bureau.What a recognition of a living legend, a noble personality, and a statesman whose efforts in fostering development in the society is not in question.He has been able to give Delta State a mental meaning, making the Delta State Government SMART and Stronger Delta Vision a realistic one through proper orientation, taking into cognizance that governance made easy is proper orientation.Barr. Uzum has been able to display that the policies and programs of Government must not only be communicated to the people but that they should be made to understand their gains so that they can key in as well.These display of competence have made the Delta State Government led by Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa to upgrade the orientation agency from a department to a directorate and then to a Bureau.What else is remaining, his display of statesmanship is densely colossal to explain as it is striking humanity and the heavens.A man whose personality description is by the Acronym of his name, Uzum;U, uncommon Character.Z, zealousness.U, uniformity of government purpose.M. meekness.This description is for the reason that he came from above and connected to the people through government vision of a stronger Delta.