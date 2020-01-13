Isoko Community Appeal For Help In Averting Looming Kingship Crisis

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Oyede Community in Isoko North Council Area of Delta State have appealed to the state government to assist them in averting looming anarchy in the community, lamenting that a group is bent on disrupting its gerontocracy system.

Insisting that the group has been making provocative moves through some influential persons to alter their culture and tradition, as well as the resolutions of their December 2019 National Conference resolutions, they vowed to defend their traditional system to the later.

Speaking to The Guardian at Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Council Area, President of Oyede Development Union (ODU), Bishop Kingsley Okodhi, said they had endured enough troubles from the regent and were determined to return to gerontocracy.

He said, “The issue needs to be attended to urgently so that it will not create anarchy among my people. It is about some individuals seeking some selfish interest in kingship and trying to impose an anomaly through what they called founding families, which has never been our custom.

“Our community has never been known for kingship because, since the beginning, our ancestry had decided a system of governance, which vests the oldest man in the clan as our traditional ruler. That is why we have an acronym, Okpako Oyede Ovie Oyede, meaning, the eldest man is the king of Oyede.

He also noted that the peaceful arrangement of the community’s progeny was being threatened by a few individuals who are making attempts to bypass the community and came up with a contraption in a gazette, claiming to be founding families of Oyede.

The Guardian