Delta 2023: Moses Taiga Takes Campaign For Urhobo Governor To Lagos, Calls For Urhobo Unity

He said 2023 is the turn of the Urhobos to produce the Governor.Taiga who made the appeal while addressing gathering of Urhobo people during a reception organized by Urhobo Social Club Lagos to mark 2020 thanksgiving and celebration ceremony of the Club advised Urhobo to be united and vote for one Urhobo candidate come 2023.“Election is coming in 2023. It is Urhobo turnto produce the governor of Delta State. We should be united and vote for one Urhobo candidate. We have the highest population in Delta and as such if we are united we will produce the governor,” he advised.He disclosed that UPU which is the umbrella body of the Urhobos will summon a meeting of the Urhobo monarchs, all the secretary general of the twenty four Urhobo kingdoms, Urhobo leaders and all the women to a meeting where they will decide the Urhobo candidate to be produce as a governor of Delta State come 2023.“Urhobo cannot claim it is their turn to produce the Governor of Delta state and as such they have to relax. They have to fight for the position because other ethnic groups in Delta state are also showing interest,” he stated.Taiga was however disappointed that there are too many Urhobo candidates aspiring for the governorship position in the state, adding that, “As at today, I can count fifteen Urhobo candidates that are aspiring to become the governor of Delta State. They are too many. We need only one person for the struggle. We should be united and present only one candidate.“All of you should enter meeting and come to a conclusion on who we want to be the governor and let me know. UPU in Nigeria, UPU in America, UPU in Ireland, UPU Russia, UPU United Kingdom and all over the world. They should all meet and come out with only one Urhobo governorship candidate that will be the Governor of Delta State in 2023. “He advised Urhobos resident in Lagos to join UPU in Lagos.“ If you are resident in Lagos there are two branches of UPU in Lagos. One is UPU Ikeja sub- branch, while the other is UPU Ajegunle-sub branch. Please join either of the branches in Lagos so that you can be recorgnise and fraternize with your people,” he advised.He equally advised both Urhobo men and women to go home and register in their different wards so that they can exercise their voting rights in the coming election.