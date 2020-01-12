Delta Police Arrest Kidnap Kingpin Terrorising DELSUTH Medical Doctors

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A notorious kidnapping kingpin believed to be terrorising workers at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state, one Desmond Ituje has been arrested by police operatives.

The dreaded ring leader of an infamous kidnapping syndicate has been giving medical personnel and other care givers at the hospital sleepless nights.

He is believed to have led his gang members on series of kidnapping escapades, fleecing the victims and their relatives of hard earned money.

The latest of his escapades was the abduction of the president of DELSUTH’s Resident Doctors in Oghara, Dr. Jerry Isogun in November last year. Isogun regained freedom after three hellish days in captivity.

But the game was up for Ituje who hails from Okpara Waterside in Ethiope East Local Government Area, as he was apprehended on Wednesday by the security operatives who had discreetly been trailing him for months.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hafiz Mohammed Inuwa, confirmed the arrest of the suspect, saying that documents belonging to Dr. Isogun, his November 2019 victim, were recovered. “A notorious kidnapper who was involved in the abduction of a medical doctor at DELSUTH, Oghara has been arrested by my men. “He has confessed his involvement in serial kidnapping incidents in the area. We have recovered the doctor’s credentials they took away,” Inuwa said.