Suspected Cultists Attack Police Team In Sapele, Vandalised Two Patrol Vehicles

LAGOS JANUARY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Youths believed to be cultists have launched attack on Police team attached to Delta State Police Command over the alleged arrest of their members.

The operatives of the ‘Operation Safer Delta’, a special squad were attacked around Sapele axis of the state left some officers badly injured while two Toyota Sienna vehicles were damaged.

The injured Police officers were immediately rushed to an undisclosed hospital in the area while five of the suspected cultists have been arrested.

It was gathered that the operatives had previously arrested some miscreants, adding that the remnants regrouped and mobilised to attack the patrol team with clubs and cutlass.

Source revealed that “They went and mobilised more of their members to ambush the police team in an attempt to free their colleagues who were arrested earlier.

“They came with various objects to achieve their mission. In the process some officers sustained injuries while the two patrol vehicles which were recently procured to strengthen the team were destroyed.

“As we speak now, some policemen are in the hospital because of the injuries sustained during the attack.

“The police officers were very tactful in dealing with the situation if not some of the suspects would have been killed ,” a source said.

The state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the attack and arrest , said the miscreants were very daring to have attacked armed policemen.

“If not that our men exhibited very high level of professionalism, the story would have be different. How can a man with cutlass be attacking armed police officers?” he queried.

CP Hafiz said seven suspects were initially arrested but that one of the prime suspects exonerated two others who were let go by the police.

He said the principal suspect, an electrician, who went to mobilise others for the daring attack was still on the run, saying that the command has already spread out its dragnets to trap down the fleeing ring leader and others.