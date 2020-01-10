Huge Python Killed At Living Faith Church, Udu On First Day Of Fasting And Prayers

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-This is amazing. A rare size of python was seen and killed at Living Faith Church (Winner’s Chapel) Udu, Delta state on the first day of their 21st days prayer and fasting programs as reported by a Facebook user (Ariyo Kemi).

As shared on Facebook: “LFC Udu, Delta State defeats the Devil!!!. God of Oyedepo answers Prayers!!!. “A rare and Unbelievable Event. Python appears on the first day of Prayer & Fasting… Didn’t expect a Python to be found in a City….To God be the Glory, it was captured and killed. #Prayer and Fasting Gateway to Breaking Limits”