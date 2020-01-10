Uwheru PDP Chieftain, Oyibokure Hails Okowa Victory At Supreme Court

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS JANUARY 10TH (URHOBORODAY)-A PDP chieftain from Uwheru Ward in Ughelli North LGA of Delta state, Mr. Irorohwo Goodluck Oyibokure congratulated the Delta state governor, Senator Dr. Infeanyi Arthur Okowa and all Deltans over the Supreme Court judgement on the affirmation of the election of the state governor in a unanimous judgement delivered by Justice Centus Nweze in Abuja.

Speaking to newsmen in his residence at Ughelli, the higly elated public administrator said, “Today’s Supreme Court judgement is not just a victory for Governor Okowa and Deltans alone but a victory for democracy and the Nigerian judiciary. The judgment has just reawakened and revived the hope of common Nigerians in our judiciary. I think the judicial battle has gone to its peak and this has gone to settle every troubled heart in the state especially those of the oppositions over this issue of election. What is left for the oppositions now is to peacefully join hands with our working governor to move the state forward to another level of development. Actually, there is no permanent enemies in politics but they must as well accept this fact to put the past behind them. We are indeed happy for what happened today. Once again, big congrats to my working governor and all Deltans.” He said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has affirmed the election of the Delta state governor, Senator Infeanyi Okowa as the winner of the 2019 Delta state governorship election. The apex court held that the appellant, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru failed to prove allegations of over voting and the use of the card readers in the state.