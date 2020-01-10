Oghenekaro Etebo Joins Getafe In Spanish Laliga

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Report reaching ushas revealed that Super Eagle player and Delta born Urhobo indigeneOghenekaro Etebo has joined Getafe of Spanish Laliga.

Sporting Director, Angel Martin Gonzalez, has explained that the Laliga side signed Nigeria international Oghenekaro Etebo on loan from English Championship side Stoke City for the rest of the 2019/2020 season.

Etebo completed his loan switch to Getafe from The Potters when he was officially unveiled on Thursday.

The Super Eagles star failed to make an appearance under Stoke City new manager Michael O’Neill who replaced former boss Nathan Jones in November 2019.

Prior to his switch to Getafe, Etebo made only 11 Championship league games.

And speaking on the club’s decision to seal the loan move, Gonzalez says Etebo’s attributes will big a big asset to the team.

“Etebo meets the profile, is strong, fast, complements well with the players we have to give that little point more than we need,” Gonzalez said during Etebo’s unveiling on Thursday.

Getafe kicked off the new year with a 3-0 home defeat to Real Madrid, completing a back-to-back defeats in the Laliga.

They are currently seventh in the Laliga table on 30 points from 19 games, a point away from the Europa League qualification spot.