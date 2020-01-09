Gunmen Kill Olomu PDP Ward Chairman

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Chairman for Olomu Ward 1 in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, Paul Onomuakpokpo, was last night killed by unknown gunmen in what was described as an assassination.

Mr. Onomuakpokpo who was until his death, the Olomu Tipper Unit unit chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW, was gunned down along Ogoni Road near the palace of Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom.

Details shortly.

Vanguard