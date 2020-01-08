Okowa’s Supreme Court Victory Is Affirmation Of The Peoples’ Will -Onuesoke

Share This

























LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has congratulated Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa over Wednesday Supreme Court ruling that validated his election as Governor. He described his victory as victory for the people of Delta state.

The Supreme Court has affirmed the election of Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. In a unanimous judgment delivered on Wednesday by Justice Centus Nweze, the court held that the appellant, Mr Great Ogboru failed to prove allegations of over-voting. He said that the appeal is a waste of the precious time of the Apex Court.

Onuesoke who spoke to journalists on the sideline at the Supreme Court premises at Abuja maintained that the apex court ruling is an affirmation of the people’s will as expressed through their votes in the 2019 governorship election in the state.

“Hearty congratulations to my able Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and a bigger congratulation to the people of Delta State, who are the real winners in the context,” Onuesoke stated.

He described the judgment of the apex court as a victory for democracy and a reaffirmation of the divine mandate freely given to Okowa by the people of Delta State.

Onuesoke urged the oppositions to demonstrate maturity by appealing to their supporters to take the judgment in good faith so as to provide even ground for accelerated development in the state.

The PDP Chieftain expressed confidence that Okowa would certainly accelerate the pace of development in Delta State, now that there would be no more unnecessary distraction.

“Although Okowa had been performing creditably well despite the obstruction of the court cases, the supreme court ruling today has opened the road for the hard working governor to perform excellently well in the development of Delta State.

Onuesoke who described Okowa’s victory at the apex court as victory for all appealed to the people of Delta State and those in opposition to join hands in working with the ruling government in the state for it to achieve its socio-economical programme.

“The Governor need everybody support now that all the doubts over his legitimacy have been cleared. I have no doubt in my mind that the governor will tackle the welfare of the people and address the security challenges in a measurable and more impactful manner,” he assured.

Onuesoke, however, urged the APC candidate and challenger, Chief Great Ogboru, to accept the judgment in good faith and cooperate with the Governor in the task of making Delta State envy of all.