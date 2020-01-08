Delta Governor: Okowa, Ogboru Get Final Judgment Today

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 8TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta state governor and candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa would know his fate tomorrow whether he is the authentic winner of the February 2019 governorship contest.

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, had petitioned Okowa, challenging his victory at the election.

The Supreme Court has fixed today Wednesday 8, 2020 for judgment as whichever way the judgment may go today, it would bring to an end the election litigation so as to give development a chance.