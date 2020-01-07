Stay Clear Of 2023 Delta Gov Election, Ijaw Leader Tells Urhobo Politicians

Share This





















The former Burutu local government chairman noted that Urhobo has produced governor for eight years in the state and as such should allow other tribes in the state to equally experience the state seat of power.The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain who gave the advise while addressing group of journalists in Warri, Delta State yesterday argued that there was no evidence in the past where the various ethnic groups in Delta State come to an agreement in zoning the governorship seat according to senatorial basis, stressing that those Urhobos from Delta Central who are clamoring for 2023 as their birth right to produce the next governor of Delta state are deceiving themselves.Angozi who queried the yard stick at which the Urhobos are clamouring for the 2023 Delta Governor , wondered how could the Urhobos ever dream of producing the governor again in a state where there are over five ethnic groups with the ljaw, lsoko and Kwale ethnic groups that have not produced governor.He stated that by right Ijaw, Isoko and Kwale are suppose to agitate for Delta Governor in 2023 and not the Urhobo man.“ For the sake of equity, fairness and justice, I urged my Urhobo brothers to wait and allow the governorship seat go round the above mentioned three ethnic groups to taste the feel of power before Urhobo again,” he pleaded..Giving the breakdown of ethnic groups that have produced governor in the state from 1999 to date, Angozi recalled, ” Urhobo Nation had produced the first Executive Governor of Delta State, in the person of Chief. James Ibori who served an uninterrupted two terms of eight years and handed over to ltsekiri Nation, in the person of Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan.“Uduaghan also enjoyed two terms of eight years without a bite of mosquito and he handed over to Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Presently, the Anioma Nation under Okowa is doing justice to his eight years of two terms in office. He has served five years, remaining three years to complete his tenure and go.“The next in line should be the ljaws who will produce their governor, and thereafter the lsoko and Kwale ethnic nationality will follow suit before the Urhobo Nation can come again. It is very funny and ridiculous for the Urhobo man to clamor for governor in 2023 when they know that the governorship seat has not go round the other ethnic groups that made up Delta State. I therefore advise my Urhobo neighbours to mellow down and work with the ljaws to produce the next governor of Delta State comes 2023.”