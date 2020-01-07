Students Issue 21-Day Ultimatum To Buhari To Repair Benin-Warri Road Or……

Share This























LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has issued a 21- day ultimatum to the Federal Government to mobilize for the repairs of Benin -Warri road or face massive protest on the expiration days issued.

While alleging that over 100 persons have been killed on the road in the last six months following the deplorable state of the road, NAPS in a statement signed by its National Vice President, Comrade Adogbeji Blessing , a copy made available to our reporter, noted with regrets that over the years the Benin- Warri road users most especially Nigerian students have been faced with serious challenges of the deplorable state of the road which is apparently a death trap.

He maintained that if Federal Government fails to mobilize FERMA or other road construction company for the maintenance of the Benin Warri road within 21 days, NAPS will mobilize her rank and file in a protest that will shut down economic activities within Benin Warri metropolis, adding” over 100,000 harmless battalion of Nigerian Students will hit the streets for the protest if the Federal Government fails to meet our demands.”

Comrade Adogbeji Blessing however urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sit up to his responsibilities and Provide Social and Basic amenities for Nigerians, such as good roads, electricity and quantitative education, adding that it was in the dry season road construction works should be ongoing and not in rainy season.

Meanwhile, barely three months after razed a building in Warri and the wood market in Asaba, Delta State, another building was on Thursday gutted by fire with millions of naira property destroyed.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at First Marine Gate, Marine quarters in Warri South Council area of the state with occupants of the building rendered homeless but no life lost, while the fire outbreak was attributed to the fault as a result of the refuse that was put on the fire by a resident near makeshift building which later extended and engulfed the storey building . But the Vice Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area, Mrs Divine Iniovosa who rushed to the scene of the incident at the instance of the council chairman, Dr Michael Tidi, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the council will constitute a probe panel into the cause of the inferno.