When Uwheru Honours Distinguished Personalities In The Kingdom

By Amos Okioma

LAGOS JANUARY 7TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The UDU primary School Main field, Uwheru venue of the grand reception in Honours of five illustrious distinguished personalities was filled to rafter as sons and daughters of Uwheru Kingdom and their well wishers converged to give honour to whom honour is due and therefore correct an age long impression that a prophet is not known in his country . But to the people of Uwheru Kingdom a prophet has been known before outsiders.

The event first of its kind in the annals of Uwheru Kingdom was powered by the Uwheru Development Union ( UDU ) under the leadership of the amiable and indifitable President General , Chief Cassidy Akpodafe and the palace of Odion r’ Ode of Uwheru Kingdom, HRM Agbaovwe Afugbeya Oyise 11 .

In his address, the PG of Uwheru Development Union ( UDU ) Chief Cassidy Akpedafe said there was every ample reasons to celebrate and eulogize Uwheru Kingdom,s sons and daughters who have made Uwheru Kingdom proud due to their exploits for the advancements of society which they achieved through a sense of purpose, education, passion, consistence , courage and their dint of hard work as well as their selfless service to humanity.

He said ” Our shinning stars that we are celebrating today are in no doubt product of these noble virtues and qualities ”

According to Chief Akpedafe who is also the proprietor of Apex Academy , Uwheru, apart from the legendary farming and wrestling which the Uwheru people are reputed for, the community has produced the greatest number of educationists and teachers in former Bendel state and the present Delta state and today the people of Uwheru have extended their frontiers and become trail blazers in politics , sports , security , armed forces and others.”

He said one of the esteemed recipients of the Honour is Chief ( Prof ) Patrick Muoboghare , a renowned activist is one golden fish that cannot be hidden. He is presently on a second missionary journey as a commissioner for Higher Education under Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa after serving in similar capacities under former governor of Delta state, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

Another person that is among those to be honored is Sir (Chief) Simeon Ohwofa who is a brand name in the field of animal nutrition and animal science in Nigeria. As a politician and business mogul , he has also gained the reputation of being a passionate and patriotic Urhobo personality . Sir Ohwofa is several times has rendered selfless services to not only his Uwheru Kingdom, but has been called upon several times to perform critical assignments for the Urhobo Nation, Urhobo Progress Union ( UPU Worldwide ) and Urhobo Historical Society .

He also disclosed that Uwheru Kingdom has the enviable records of producing the first Urhobo Councilor in Lagos state , who now holds the record of being the first Urhobo and Deltan / Bendelite to become a Federal law maker representing Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency . This trail blazer of note is our own son Honorable Prince Oghene Emma Egoh. The same joy was witnessed across Urhobo land when it was announced that Chief ( Mrs ) Gladys Puegeren has been made permanent secretary Ministry of Oil and Gas , Asaba . Incidentally , she is the junior sister to Hon Oghene Egoh.

He also recalled that the Urhobo Nation and entire Delta state erupted in joy when another of their son in far away Lagos state , Mr Samuel Egube was appointed as commissioner for Budget and Economic Planing of Lagos state by Lagos state governor , Babajide Sanwo – Olu after Mr Fola Arthur – Wurrey , who was a former commissioner for Lands and Housing and former Solicitor- General / Director of Public Prosecutions , Lagos state.

Recently, Dr Benson Uwheru was invited to London for an assessment exercise by the top Management of of Ernst and Young . The exercise drew employees of reputable multinational professional services from across the world to London. Of the over 2000 employees gathered , our own Dr Benson Uwheru was the only black race inside the hall. Dr Benson Uwheru is currently the youngest Ph.D ( honoraris causua ) of the Cecilia Micheal Ibru University, Agbarha Otor .

He also stated that it is heartwarming that our political Titans Hon ( Barr ) are Igho Arhagba and Hon ( Barr ) Clement Osieta are also serving as the Legislative Aide to the Deputy – Senate president , Abuja and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta state in Asaba.

” While we Honour these distinguished personalities , it is also important to mention that there are other Uwherus equally conquering their various fields of human endeavors . For example in August 2019 , our own Raymond Ekevwo got gold medal for Nigeria and became the fastest man in Africa following his 9.96 seconds finish in the men’s 100 meters at the 2019 African Games in Morocco . In 2018 Oghenemega Omoferi Akpedeye scored 340 in JAMB ,s UTME .He was declared the highest in South – Southern Nigeria .He is currently studying Medicine and Surgery at the University of Nigeria , Nsukka . He was the only Urhobo on Merit List ”

He also used the opportunity to decry the lack of infrastructures, government and Federal government presence in Uwheru Kingdom and appealed to Uwheru sons in Authority to address the lack of infrastructure in Uwheru land.”The basic amenities and institutions befitting a modern kingdom in this 21st century are grossly missing , Uwheru deserve state and federal presence like institution of higher learning ,well equipped hospital and Ultra modern town hall .I call on you to deploy your arsenal of socio- political and economic contacts, networks and influence to change the face of Uwheru Kingdom ”

In an interview with journalists Chief Okagba EGOH , the Odion of Urede quarter urged those honoured to use their power to urge the federal government to the menace of herdsmen ” Please tell the federal and state government to their aid ,Fulanis are depriving us farming , raping and maiming our people every dry season .”

In their separate interviews, OLOROGUN Caccius Okiki, CSP Benjamin Igemeti and Chief Joseph EGOH applauded the bold initiatives of the organizers of the epochal grand reception in honour of illustrious Children of Uwheru under the distinguished chairmanship of prof Simon Umukoro.

According to them,the award will not only spur the recipients, but will also inspire others to put in their best wherever they found themselves and called the youths to emulate the sacrifice and the dint of hard work of the recipients as they too can get to such positions if they imbibe the spirit of hard work ,love and unity of purpose.

They said most of the recipients were not born with silvers spoon, but they worked hard under excruciating and militating conditions in their early life and assisted their parents as they were children of farmers .” I wish to thank the organizers who packaged the ceremony. Admittedly , there were a lot of flaws which can be corrected in subsequent editions.The occasion showcased the essence of unity and benefits to be derived if we are united .Everybody expressed joy and for once all Uwherus came together in one accord and for one purpose” said Benjamin Igemeti.