Unenurhie Community Celebrates As Monarch Confers Chieftaincy Title On Jabin Orahor

By Young ErhiurhoroAddressing Olorogun Terry Jabin in the presence of family members, friends and invited guests during the conferment process in the worship hall of Ohworhu, the chief priest and also the senior “Onugbedjor” of the deity, Olorogun Pa. Samson Ughojor Abrucha said, “It’s a thing of joy for this young man to join the group of traditional chiefs of the Ohworhu deity. Today, I as the chief priest of Ohworhu, I hereby confer on Alhaji Terry Jabin Orahor, the ancient title of Unugbedjor of the Ohworhu Edjukpe cultural festival of the Unenurhie people. Today you are now a recognized traditional chief in Unenurhie community and must be honoured and respected by everybody in the community as such. I want to also use this opportunity to invite other young people in the community to emulate the boldness of Olorogun Terry to also obtain this ancient and age long title. By so doing, we are therefore keeping the Ohworhu cultural festival and this ancient traditional institution alive. In fact, we are not bothered again even if we answer the call of death because we have young people that can take over all our cultural practices and as well protect our cultural artifacts in the community from extinction.”In a media chat with our correspondent during the reception held in his residence, the host and celebrant who is also a registered professional orator of Nigeria, Olorogun Terry Jabin Orahor appreciated the teeming crowd of dignitaries from different places that graced the occasion. “I’m overwhelmed, seeing these multitudes of guests that came to celebrate with me and my family in my moment of joy and happiness. I’m a young man but I took the challenge to obtain this age long traditional title today because of the poor mentality of some of our Christians in interpreting the Scriptures and preaching the gospel to people. They always accuse us of worshipping idols whenever we’re celebrating this Ohworhu cultural festival in this community. Without doubt, this cultural festival is part of our culture and there is no way we can leave it behind. Today we are recognized as autonomous community not because of the number of Churches we have here but just because we have our own cultural festival different from the one of Evwreni. Knowing this, I believe our people especially the youths should show interest in participating in these cultural celebrations, without listening to those Christians.” He said.Still speaking, Olorogun Terry Jabin Orahor aka “Avwerotedjor” 1 of Unenurhie community however expressed gratitude and appreciation to all his numerous invitees and all those that supported him to obtain the traditional title amongst whom were Comr. Friday Diamond aka Ogbo, the youth chairman of Unenurhie community and his excos, Chief Priest Peter Ogbovwan, the “Olotu-Orode” of Unenurhie community, Priest Simon Ighariemu aka Okoloko, the “Olotu-Ovwraghwa” of Unenurhie community, Chief Priest Jabin Omoko, the “Olotu-Orode”of Evwreni kingdom, High Priest Odjugo 1 of Ewu kingdom, Dr. Emmanuel Ideh, the “Odhe 1” of Enhwe kingdom, Prince Richard Akudi from Ewu kingdom, Olori Rose from Olomoro Kingdom, Olori Ofoko from Enhwe kingdom, Dr. John Obor, Prince Augustine Idolor, High Prince Ogor Akpowowo, Mrs. Beauty Oghweze, Mr. Andrew Ogbonor, Mr. Joseph Sunday and host of others.High point of the event was the presentation of cash gifts and other materials by the different guests to the celebrant and his wife amidst cheers as Mr. Sunday Emeruo, the Etuetue Ine from Orere community in Ewu kingdom, a close friend of the celebrant entertained the audience with the ancient melodious Ughievwen songs to the admiration of all.