Delta Police Inaugurate Vigilante Group In Ekiugbo Community

LAGOS JANANUARY 4TH (URHOBOTOAY)-Delta State Divisional Police Officer (DPO), CSP Kevin Zuokumor, has inaugurated Community Policing Committee in Ekiugbo as part of measures to reduce insecurity to its barest minimum and complement the efforts of Nigeria Police in the area.

The DPO, while inaugurating the security outfit at the community’s town hall, charged the officers to work within the ambit of the law, adding that unlawful detention and brutality on suspects would not be tolerated.

He, therefore, assured them of maximum assistance and support from the police, saying: “Members of the committee inaugurated today is to work in synergy with the Nigeria Police, as they are not permitted or allowed to treat criminal cases, and they should desist from all forms of illegal detention and brutality on suspects.

“The committee will complement the efforts of the police in the Division; they are empowered to arrest and handle over any suspect to the police for further interrogation.”

Zuokumor urged the committee to always call on the police whenever they have any challenge and distress for quick response.

The Chairman of the committee, Ovwigho Onotaniyohwo, who is also the President of the community, said his administration deemed it necessary to raise a security outfit in Ekiugbo community to complement the conventional security agencies in the area, given the rising wave of crime and insecurity in the community.

He lamented that Ekiugbo community had in the recent times been threatened by increasing rate of insecurity, burglar and theft, robbery, rape and cultism that put the community in a bad light.

“Ekiugbo community like every other communities are recently threatened by cases of insecurity which has make life fearful; we are bombarded with reports of burglar and theft, robbery, rape and cult activities, he said, adding that “there is no going back in our quest to bring sanity and peace to the area. We do not care to know who you are in the community; if you are found guilty of the going against the law we will allow the law to take its full course.”

Other members of the Committee are Friday Ujeya (Vice-Chairman); Andrew Ovwromor (Secretary); Richard Omohwovo (Assistant Secretary); Pius Odjimogho (Treasurer); Sunday Udi (Financial Secretary); Mathew Umukoro (Head of Operation); Sunday Umukoro (ex-officio) and Paul Odeh (ex-officio) and head of the groups.