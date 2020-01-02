Ghana Returnee Machetes Mother-In-Law To Death, Commit Suicide In Warri

Share This























LAGOS JANURY 2ND (URHOBOTODAY)-It was a bloody new year’s eve in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State as a 44-year old boy simply identified as Voke butchered his mother-inlaw (name unknown) to death.

The incident, which occurred at Arubayi Street junction by Polokor market in Warri, Delta State, caused serious tension in the area.

Youths launched a revenged attack on the suspect, Voke only to find him dead near the bridge after Polokor market.

Officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force “B” Division in Warri stormed the area at about 2pm and evacuated the body parts of the deceased woman and that of the suspect to the morgue.

It was learnt that the suspect drank poison and killed himself after he had butchered his mother-in-law.

Voke had five children with one Onome, daughter of the deceased woman, a tomato seller at Polokor market before he travelled to Ghana.

The deceased woman was said to have received a message from a certain cleric not to allow her daughter marry the suspect, Voke, who was yet to pay bride price on her head.

The reason DAILY POST learnt, is that, the cleric had told the deceased woman that the said Voke, who was a tailor along Okere-Ugborikoko road before he travelled to Ghana wants to use her daughter for money-making rituals.

Based on the message from the cleric, Onome had gone ahead to rent another apartment with her five children.

Angered by the development, the son-in-law threatened to kill the mother-inlaw if she does not allow him to marry her daughter, Onome.

All these happened after efforts to woo back Onome and his five children failed.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke is yet to confirm the report.