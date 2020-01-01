FRED LATIMORE: An Unfaithful Bride?

Share This























By Ejiro Nomuoja Esq

LAGOS JANUARY 1ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Is loyalty very hard to achieve in Nigerian politics?

As I reflect on the recent media onslaught of FRED LATIMORE Esq, against Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi I wonder about this.

The golden question is. ”Is FRED LATIMORE an unfaithful political bride? ”

Fred Latimore a prolific writer, media consultant, Doctorate degree holder and a lawyer has all it takes to achieve uncommon heights in politics, but recently his loyalties to some political leaders in Delta State have become questionable.

The biblical saying in Eccl 10vs8 “he whom diggeth a pit shall fall into it and who so breaket an hedge the serpent will bite him”

Has Dr Fred broken the hedge by trading words with a renowned philanthropist and political leader in Ughelli South? Are the people of Ughelli south right to reach for a bite?

Generals don’t go to war, so I write this article as a politician from Ughelli South, concerned as Dr Fred whom I gather is of no political relevance in his Ward 6 unit 13 Kokori In Ethiope East LGA continues with his campaign of calumny against Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi.

FRED LATIMORE in one of his numerous articles on this matter claimed to have received plenty of Dollars and Millions of Naira, while working for Olorogun Otega Emerhor a onetime gubernatorial candidate under the APC. So he may erroneously believe that olorogun Gbagi was his next cash cow and prepared his fangs for milking, unfortunately Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi a well-seasoned politician, who knows the in and out of the workings of Politics in his home state, turned down Latimore’s many white elephant projects which he is supposed to channel through a special vote of charge for political appointees in the office of the secretary to state government Delta state. Why meet an Individual to sponsor projects meant for Government patronage? Did he get the approval of the government for private sector sponsorship?

Why did Fred Latimore abandon the Otega camp for PDP after boasting of collecting plenty of Dollars and Millions of Naira?

Is Dr Fred also trying to sow a seed of discord between Olorogun Gbagi and Chief James Ibori, since he claimed Gbagi became offended with his reference to Chief Ibori in one of his many articles, or is Dr Latimorejust trying to get the attention of Chief ibori? One wonders about this bride of ours, how many grooms will she court?

As for Chief James Ibori, he remains the undisputed political Gladiator of Delta State, for anyone to get his attention it would have to be earned by solid politicking and not by imaginary hearsay.

I will like to appeal to Dr Fred Latimore not to engage in ‘politricks’ with Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi but rather concentrate on the hard earned appointment he is currently enjoying, let him begin to pull his weight in attaining the stronger Delta vision of his employer the governor. Maybe then he will be considered for the commissionership he so desires. Remember sir, a lot of people that are of high political value do not enjoy the same privilege.

To whom much is given, much is expected.

Ejiro Nomuoja a legal luminary writes from Asaba, Delta State