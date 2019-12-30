Meet Efe Ajagba, Urhobo Heavyweight Boxer Making Waves Like Anthony Joshua

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 3TH (URHOBOTODAY-Congratulations to Nigerian Efe Ajagba on extending his winning streak to 12-0 after the boxing match defeat of Kiladze. Qamaru Usman,Israel, Joshua and now Efe are giving Nigeria good PR with their sporting exploits.

Efe Ajagba (born 22 April 1994) is a Nigerian professional boxer. As an amateur, he won a gold medal at the 2015 African Games and bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. As a professional, Ajagba holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring 1 second after the opening bell.

Born: 22 April 1994 (age 25 years), Ughelli

Height: 1.98 m

Total Fights: 11

Weight: Heavyweight

Division: Heavyweight

Martial art: Boxing