Meet Efe Ajagba, Urhobo Heavyweight Boxer Making Waves Like Anthony Joshua
LAGOS DECEMBER 3TH (URHOBOTODAY-Congratulations to Nigerian Efe Ajagba on extending his winning streak to 12-0 after the boxing match defeat of Kiladze. Qamaru Usman,Israel, Joshua and now Efe are giving Nigeria good PR with their sporting exploits.
Efe Ajagba (born 22 April 1994) is a Nigerian professional boxer. As an amateur, he won a gold medal at the 2015 African Games and bronze at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. As a professional, Ajagba holds the record for the fastest victory in boxing history after his opponent was disqualified for leaving the ring 1 second after the opening bell.
Born: 22 April 1994 (age 25 years), Ughelli
Height: 1.98 m
Total Fights: 11
Weight: Heavyweight
Division: Heavyweight
Martial art: Boxing