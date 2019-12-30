Uduaghan’s Community Honours Indigenes Who Gave Birth To 10 Children And Above

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Abigborodo, community of Former Delta State Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan in Delta state is set to give an award to indigenes who gave birth to ten children or more.

According to a press release by the Executive chairman of the community, Monday Agbeyi, the public need to honour those with ten kids and above, so that the labour of their heroes past shall not be in vain.

See a part of the statement below;

“PRESENTATION OF AWARD TO INDIGENES OF ABIGBORODO COMMUNITY WHO GAVE BIRTH TO TEN CHILDREN AND ABOVE

This is to invite the general public especially the Custodians of Itsekiri Culture and tradition to the presentation of award to indigenes of Abigborodo Community who gave birth to ten children and above. The event is scheduled to take place on the 29th of December 2019 at Abigborodo Community hall, Abigborodo in Waal North Local Government Area of Delta State. Time is 12 noon prompt

It’s a must attend ceremony because the labour of our heroes past, must not be in vain “

See some reactions gathered by LailasNews below;

tolu ogunlesi: “The LABOUR of our heroes past must never be in vain.”

Has taken a few decades but finally someone does the needful and extends this to cover the medical meaning of “labour”

COMR. ENCORE?: Abigborodo is the Community of the immediate Past Governor of Delta State, H E EMMANUEL UDUAGHAN.