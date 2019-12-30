Late Omo-Agege’s Media Aide , Mudiaga Asagba For Burial In Sapele Next Month

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBORODAY)-Veteran Mudiaga became famous during his broadcasting career which spanned several years with the Delta Broadcasting Service (DBS) Warri. He voluntarily resigned his appointment with DBS Warri to join Quest Fm in 2016.

The family disclosed the burial arrangement when a committee of friends and former colleagues of late Mudiaga paid a condolence visit to the Asagba family at the home of Amb. Noble Asagba in Sapele, on Friday.

The family disclosed that a service of song would be held for the late broadcaster on Thursday January 16 at his family compound in Amukpe.

The delegation led by popular DBS Warri sports presenter, Mr Azuka Chiemaka, described Mudiaga’s death as shocking and commiserated with the family over his untimely demise.

Chiemaka told the family that friends and former colleagues of the former broadcaster will collaborate with the family to ensure a befitting burial for Mudiaga.

Meanwhile, friends and former colleagues of Mudiaga Henry Asagba are planning to hold novelty match and concert/tribute night for the deceased during the week of the burial.

The friends and former colleagues, who have been meeting on how to give a befitting burial for the former broadcaster who also briefly worked with WE FM and Classic FM stations in Abuja, said Mudiaga Asagba deserved to be given a befitting burial for his contribution to society.

However, the committee of friends will be meeting on Monday December 30th, 2019, at Baiylez Hotel along Enerhen road, Effurun by 3pm in continuation of preparations for the burial arraignment.

Mudi’s friends are encouraged to attend the meeting.