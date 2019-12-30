Fire Razes Asaba Multi-Million Naira Asaba Timber Market

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A multi-million naira timber market in Asaba, Delta State, was razed by fire at the weekend.

The market is located just behind the Chiedu Okoh Plaza, along the Onitsha/Asaba Expressway in Delta State.

Our Correspondent gathered that the inferno started at about 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

An eyewitness, Chukwuma Opiah, said the fire started from a cold room behind the timber market.

He said: “I was coming back home at about 7:00 p.m., in the evening when I saw the fire. The fire was caused by an electric spark.

Opiah said goods worth several millions of naira were destroyed, adding that men of the state fire service arrived at the scene within one hour to quell the inferno.

One of the shop owners in the market, Mr. Oliseh Steve blamed the leadership of the market union for allowing the cold room to be built in the market, saying; “we have had issues with the cold room several times. It has destroyed the transformer on several occasions.”

Another shop owner whose shop was affected by the fire, Mr. Victor Okeke, said he returned from his village on Sunday morning where he had gone to celebrate the Christmas and New Year on hearing that his shop was razed by fire.”

