Warri: Accidental Discharge From Gun Of Suspected Armed Robber Kill Gang Member

LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A yet-to-be-identified member of an armed robbery gang has been killed on the eve of Christmas in Warri, Delta state.

One of the gang members met his waterloo in a tricycle on Tuesday night preparatory to Christmas when a fully loaded gun of his gang member accidentally discharged bullets on his head.

There has been increase in crime rate in Warri Area recently.

The armed gang was suspected to have been on their way to a robbery operation around Kpoloko, under B-Division, Warri.

A police source said an unidentified body with gun injuries on the head and a locally made pistol was picked up around Kpolokpo market, during a late night patrol. The body of the suspect was soaked with blood before it was picked up by the police.

“Some armed robbers on a tricycle who went for marauding had a bad night when one of them who was trying to arrange his gun already loaded for action, mistakenly shot at his colleague on the face and he died almost immediately.”

“They quickly moved to Kpoloko market along Okere – Okporikoko road and threw the corpse on the ground while they zoomed off to unknown direction.”

No official statement has yet been released by the police on the case. (Daily Independent)