Christmas: O’tega Emerhor, Adjogbe Donate Rice, Cows To Evwreni Communities

Share This























By Young Erhiurhoro

LAGOS DECEMBER 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The people of Evwreni kingdom in Ughelli North LGA of Delta were in joyous mood and endless celebrations as two of their illustrious sons, an APC founding father and leader in Delta state, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor, OON and the immediate past executive director on projects in the board of the NDDC, Chief (Engr.) Dr. Samuel Adjogbe donated to his people many bags of rice and cows to keep both body and soul together in the cause of this Xmas celebrations.

Presenting these gifts to leaders of the four communities of Uneni, Okpawha, Urevwe and Unenurhie in Evwreni kingdom on behalf of the two notable personalities, a personal assistant to the former EDP, Hon. Marcus Uba who diligently monitored the presentations advised the leaders of the various communities to share the rice and the cow meat round all residents in respective of party lines. “As the usual habit and practice of our father and leader, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and our respected EDP, Chief Samuel Adjogbe on such yearly celebrations as this, we are please to present these bags of rice and cows to the entire Evwreni kingdom as instructed. These are for everybody and not only APC members. We should share them round everybody especially to the elderly, widows and orphans among us. They also presented rice and cow to APC members in Evwreni Ward. These very ones are for the entire kingdom.” He said.

In his appreciations to the kind gestures of the two Evwreni illustrious sons, the president-general of Unenurhie community, Mr. Peter Maison praised the duo for their love and care, “Honour is given to whom it’s due. What you can’t do, whenever you see somebody doing it, I think such a person needs appreciation. On behalf of Unenurhie community, I want to express our gratitude to this show of love by our worthy brothers. Others should try to emulate these our leaders in developing the entire kingdom. We are indeed grateful to them. May God continue to bless them.”

In the same way, a man of God in Uneni community who doesn’t want his name in print said, “Since I have been posted to this town, there is no year I haven’t experienced this show of love to the less privileged in the community by these two leaders especially Olorogun O’tega Emerhor. I as a servant of God happily joined the indigenes of this community to pray for these great looking that God should protect and continue to provide for them. Xmas is a season of love and forgiveness. There is love in sharing. To share with our neighbours, it doesn’t mean we must be wealthy as Emerhor and Adjogbe. From the little you have, try to share with others. It’s a time to also close open wounds. Forgive others their wrongs done to you. God says, givers shall never lack. May God richly bless them.” The man of God prayed.

All efforts to speak to the president general of Evwreni kingdom, Mr. Bright Adjogbe on his comments over the donations of his younger brother and that of Olorogun O’tega Emerhor to the Evwreni people was futile as at the time of filing in this report.