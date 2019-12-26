Uwheru President General, Akpedafe Gives Glory To God For His Numerous Achievements

Share This





















Related

By Young ErhuirhoroIn a media chat with Urhobotoday.com during the reception, Chief Cassidy Akpedafe said, “The blessings of God upon my life are accountable. They are more than enough to thank him. First, since I became the president general of Uwheru kingdom, the entire kingdom has continued to enjoy sustainable peace. There are no more internal crises here and there.“Secondly, the every year terrorist attacks by herdsmen in Uwheru kingdom is at the moment, nailed to the cross. The coming of my government in the kingdom has put a stop to their evil activities in Uwheru kingdom.“Thirdly and most important, God in his infinite mercies have saved me from untimely death of motor accident that would have claimed my life in the early part of this year. Even though I sustained injuries, God kept me and my family out of mourning and untimely death. Are all these not enough to thank God? If I begin to count the blessings of God in my life and my achievements so far in my government as the president general of Uwheru kingdom, we can never exhaust them in one shot. The blessings of God are truly uncountable in my life,” The president general said.Still in the mood of merriment and show of appreciations, the highly elated Chief said, “The truth is that, the thanksgiving I did today was basically as a result of the protection of God upon my life and also to thank our royal father, His Royal Majesty, Agbaovwe Afugbeyah, Oyise 11, the Odion’Ode of Uwheru kingdom. In my moment of distress, he stood for me all throughout and if that is not enough, he again conferred on me a prestigious chieftaincy title without asking for a dime. I thank him so much for being there for me at all times. The same way I thank the members of my cabinet for their understanding and support.“I must also acknowledge the presence of the Forum of Presidents-General especially the presidents-general of Arhavwarien, Unenurhie community and that of Okere-Urhobo kingdom. I can’t forget to send my greetings to the church especially the vicar for his continuous prayers to support my government and my family. Finally, I thank my immediate family for their love, patience and kindness to me, even till this very moment. May God bless of them in Jesus name!”In his sermon during the thanksgiving service, the vicar of the St Luke Anglican Church, Rev. John Onakpoma who took his message from the Bible book of Isaiah 7: 10 to 17, admonished the Uwheru people to always support and pray for their leaders, saying leaders were ordained by God and not man.The man of God however concluded his sermon with prayers for peace and prosperity for Chief Cassidy Akpedafe and his immediate family in particular and Uwheru in general especially against the recurring menace of the Fulani herdsmen in the entire Uwheru kingdom in this farming season. The high point of the thanksgiving service was the presentation of cash, foodstuff and three iron doors to the church by the celebrant, ably supported by his numerous invited guests.Amongst those that attended the thanksgiving service and the reception were Hon. Edewor Akpedafe, APC leader in Ughelli North LGA, Chief Emmanuel Ono Okumagba, Forum of Presidents-General, Delta state, Uwheru Council of Chiefs, Uwheru Women Leaders (Idiotu), Uwheru Youth Leaders and many others too numerous to mention.