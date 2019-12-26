Journalists Raise Alarm Over Deplorable Roads, Blocked Drainages In Warri

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri journalists under the aegis of Warri Correspondent Chapel Congress of Nigeria Union Of Journalist (NUJ) has raised the alarm over the deplorable roads and blocked drainages in Warri and Effurun which has been resulting in perennial floodings year-in, year-out in the city and environs.

The Congress which raised the alarm in a communiqué issued at the end of the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ held on Monday 23rd December, 2019 made available to Urhobotoday.com equally observed that many of the roads within Warri and Effurun are begging for government’s immediate attention as most of the roads are bad and not passable with huge potholes and gullies dotting them.

The communiqué, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Chapel, Okies Veeky and Joe Ogbodu respectively pointed out that such deplorable roads include 1st Marine Gate and 3rd Marine Gate leading to Gbiaye Street, popular Enerhen Junction, Effurun Market, Apala Road, Mcaiver Roadabout, Oilfield road, Uti road, NNPC Housing Complex Road and PTI Road by Masoje Junction.

“Others are Jakpa Junction, Ogbemudia Road by Igbudu Market, Bazunu road by College of Commerce gate, Warri, NPA Expressway, especially by Ugbuwangue junction and Etuwewe road by Deco Road,” the communiqué read.

The journalists stated that the most worrisome is the deplorable state of the Warri- Benin Expressway by Adeje and Opuraja as well as Warri to Agbor being designated as federal roads.

They observed that the so-called federal roads connecting several states in South South and South East states have assumed the ignoble status of death traps with alarming tragedies across the oil and gas producing states.

The group equally noticed that most nooks and crannies of Warri, Effurun and environs have become a displeasing enclave of filth as indiscriminate refuse dumps by residents have taken over various parts of the metropolis, blurring the aesthetic value of the oil-rich area and putting the people at the risk of imminent epidemics and other health challenges.

They equally expressed their displeasure at the perennial darkness pervading most streets in Warri and Effurun as most street lights installed by the past administration have gone bad and need urgent attention, adding that the situation has gradually ushered in criminality especially at dusks as hoodlums now take the advantage to waylaid and dispossess people of their possessions.

“That more worrisomely emanating from the darkness is the ignoble extermination of nightlife in Warri and environs as residents, for fear of rampaging hoodlums, now take hurried cover as soon as dusk approaches.

“That Congress, therefore, appeal to the Delta State government to expedite action in liaising with the federal government to fix the Warri/Sapele expressway and the Warri-Agbor road, among others, now that the rains had receded,” the group appealed.

While expressing gratitude to the Warri and Uvwie Development Agency for the ongoing clean-up of refuse at road medians along Effurun roundabout and NPA and the award of contract for the construction of underground drainages to mitigate the perennial floods in Warri and Uvwie axis, the group however appealed to Delta government to resume work at the discontinued expansion of the Effurun-Sapele road linking Enerhen to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“The state government should synergize with Warri South, Warri South West, Udu and Uvwie local government to fix the aforementioned deplorable street roads, restore moribund streetlights, engender a more permanent solutions to regularly ridding the area of filth as well as restore streetlights in Warri and Effurun as soon as possible,” the group urged the state government.

The journalists vowed that henceforth they will keep a tab on progress of work as regards governments’ developmental activities across the state with a view of putting government on its toes and rendering constructive criticisms where necessary.