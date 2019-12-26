10 Roasted To Death In Ghastly Delta Auto-Crash

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A ghastly auto crash which occurred along Asaba- Benin Expressway around Issele Azagba/Akwukwu Igbo on Tuesday night has claimed the life a driver, his conductor, four – year old boy, and five others, while four others who survived are currently being admitted at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba, Delta State.

It was gathered that the fatal accident occurred when the driver of a long truck loaded with creates of beer crashed into an 18- seater bus, leaving a four-year-old boy, the driver of the truck and his conductor including five others roasted in a fire that exploded shortly after the accident, while three others who were by the road side of the accident sustained fatal injuries and were rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba where they are currently being treated for their injuries.

Eyewitness, Miracle Adegoke, said that the truck driver Identified as Mohammad Kurah was on top speed when he could not control his speed, rather veered out of his way to collide with another vehicle before crashing into the 18-Seater bus from behind, leaving it to summersault over times before it cut fire where many of the occupants believed to be travellers were roasted in the fire.

Speaking with journalists, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) officials including some policemen who spoke on condition of anonymity described the accident as pathetic, disclosing that the accident occurred few meters away from the Issele Azagba military checkpoint as against the report in the social media, adding that they had tried to rescue the passengers of the 18-seater bus to no avail.

But one of the passengers who was seriously injured and was rushed to Mother and Child Hospital in Ubulu Okoti earlier, Chinoye Mbaram said that the driver of the truck seemed to have been drunk the way he drove into their bus unexpectedly, adding that she survived by the mercy of God Almighty.

In the early hours of the Christmas day, another accident was recorded before Umunede when two trucks collided with the goods worth millions of naira destroyed in both trucks and two persons fatality injured,

thereby creating vehicular hold-ups for several hours before the situation was cleared by officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) who in the last few weeks had been monitoring the Asaba- Benin Expressway.

Sources said that within three days now, the road had recorded four serious accidents as most vehicles involved were coming from Lagos, thereby making the expressway very busy with dangers of violating the highway rules, especially the lawless commercial bus drivers who drive in reckless manners.

Dailytimes