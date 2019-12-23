Horror: Mother Loses Three Children In Sapele Inferno

Share This





















The children who lost their lives were between the ages of eight, ten and twelve.Fire engulfed the children before men of the fire services came to their rescue.Details as to what caused the fire remain sketchy at the time of this report.However, an eyewitness who craved anonymity said the fire was caused by a candle light which was on when the children were asleep, with their mother, a food vendor away at Freedom palace at Akintola road doing businesses.“The fire was caused by a candle light in the house and the children were sleeping. Their mother was nowhere to be found. She was somewhere selling food.”The mother of the three children couldn’t speak with our Correspondent as she wept profusely over the loss of her children.When contacted for comments, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke confirmed the report in a text message to our correspondent in Warri.