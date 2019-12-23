Asupa, Angele, Others To Storm Kiagbodo Youth Federation 10th Year Celebration

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTDAY)-There will be beehive of celebration activities on this year yuletide season in Kiagbodo, Burutu local government area of Delta State and community of Ijaw leader, Chief (Barr) Edwin Kiagbodo Clark as group under the aegis of Kiagbodo Youth Federation (KYOF) will be celebrating its 10th year anniversary.

Member House of Assembly of Burutu Constituency, Hon Asupa Forteta and Burutu local government Chairman, Rt (Hon) Godknows Angele are expected to storm the event as Special Guest of Honour and Chairman of the Day respectively.

Also expected at the occasion are Senior Special Adviser to Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Community Development and Grand Patron of KYOF, Alhaji (Barr.) Isa Ejirigho Clark, Father of the Day, Chief Alfred Agbusa, Mother of the Day, Princess (Chief) Beauty Perekeme, Patrons of KYOF, Prince Victor D. Dabor and Dr M.M. Adagbabiri and Kiagbodo Community Chairman, Mr Jonathan Layefa among others.

Making the pronouncement in a statement signed by Chairman of KYOF Local Organising Committee (LOC), Mr Jebi Okusoye made available to Urhobotoday.com, the group said they are inviting all the sons, daughters and well wishers of community to the great event which will take place Ngbilebri Square from December 25th to December 31st 2019.

“We are welcoming sons and daughters to KYOF 10th year Anniversary/End of year activities. The line up of the are 25th Dec 2019 is Children’s Party, 27th Dec 2019 is the Climax of cultural day activities which includes Ngu-sei Display, Inter Quarters/ Inter Communities Wrestling Bouts and Pere – Owu Display. On 31th Dec 2019 will be Beach Party.

Its a unique day marking the 10th Year Anniversary. The National Executive’s Council (NEC) The Stakeholders and the Board of TRUSTEES (BOT) with the Grand Patron and Patrons welcomes home every Sons/Daughters as well our Friends to Celebrates Christmas periods at Kiagbodo the Head Quarter of Ngbilebiri Main Kingdom,” the statement read.

.