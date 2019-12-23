Okowa To Spend N9.5bn On Construction Of First Phase Of Warri/Uvwie Drainage Project

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-To check perennial flooding in Warri, Uvwie and environ, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has awarded a contract sum N9.5 billion for the construction of the first phase of storm drainage projects. The construction work willl commence on January 2020.

The governor made the disclosure on Sunday while speaking at a thanksgiving service of Hon. (Mrs) Gbubemi Kpenosen-Ikolo, Commissioner for Technical Education at the Unity Baptist Church, Warri.

According to Okowa, restoring the lost glory of Warri was important and the storm drainage projects were designed to ensure that the flooding of the oil-rich city was permanently tackled.

“Construction of the first phase of storm water drainage projects in Warri South and Uvwie will be starting in January; the contracts for the projects have been awarded at a cost of N9.5 Billion.

“Your Majesties, our desire is to restore the lost glory of Warri and Uvwie and we want the cooperation of everyone for us to have seamless execution of projects,” the governor said.

He commended Mrs Ikolo for giving thanks to God, disclosing that the Commissioner did not lobby for the position and that, it only came through inspiration from God.

“The appointment did not come from me, it came from God; so, we will return the thanks to Him; the Lord will direct your paths for you to succeed because, the real thing is about the success story at the end and when God directs your steps, it will be a success story.

“You have been called to serve humanity, you have been called to serve the entire state, you are in a very important Ministry that is dear to my heart because technical education is very important to us; if our children can use their hand and brain, they will have a better future.