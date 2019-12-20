Uduaghan Fumes Over Neglect By Okowa, Traditional Rulers

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Delta Governor Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has tackled at Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over what he described as an attempt to “spite” him.

The state Traditional Rulers Council on Thursday organised an event in Asaba to honour present and former leaders who contributed to the infrastructural, human capital developments, as well as peace building across the state.

While Okowa, his deputy, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and former governor, Chief James Ibori, were selected to be honoured, Uduaghan was missing on the honour roll.

Taking to his Facebook page to express displeasure, the immediate past governor stated the infrastructural projects, peace, security and human capital development being enjoyed in the state are some of his administration’s achievements.

He listed some of the star projects he executed to include the Asaba International Airport, Government House, Asaba and the Dome Event Centre where the honorary event took place.

There has been no love-lost between Uduaghan and Okowa.

The bad blood forced the former governor to decamp from the People’s Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC) where he contested the Delta South Senatorial seat in the March 2 polls.

The series of posts tagged: “I shall be unzipping a little today,” reads: “Julius Caesar, Animal Farm and Things Fall Apart were some of the books we used in our literature classes at FGC, Warri.

“The ‘cuts’ did not kill Ikemefuna or Julius Caesar. The shock of knowing who inflicted the ‘cuts’, killed them!

“Any ex-governor has the capacity to ensure that his state is peaceful or create a platform for crisis.

“You cannot fund and mobilise traditional rulers to Asaba to spite me. All of us get ‘smart cunny.’

“In spite of the lies out there, I was on the driver’s seat in 2014/15, to midwife the current Delta state administration.

“The critical responsibility of any state leader is to ensure that all actions maintain the peaceful nature of the state.”

Continuing, he said: “Today’s power is not in the guns you have acquired. Power is in the handset we are all carrying.

“In sponsoring an action, do you assess the ethnic and political implications at all? Some actions are just damn silly!

“Congrats to those being honoured by ‘some’ Delta State Traditional Rulers today!

“Interestingly, you are being honoured for: Peace and Security, human capital development, and Infra development.

“On the infrastructural development, those coming by air will be landing at Asaba Airport built and put into use in my administration.

“Asaba Airport had transported 100,000 plus of passengers, including every past and current presidents/VPs in Nigeria before I left office.

“I wish you a great ceremony as you use the event centre and Government House complex built by my administration.”