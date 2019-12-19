Buhari Makes U Turn, Approves Re-Composition And Inauguration Of NDDC

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organization, his spokesman, Femi Adesina said in a statement Thursday.

“The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

It will be recall that the Senate, on November 6, approved the NDDC board headed by Pius Odubu, former deputy governor of Edo state and Bernard Okumagba as managing director and asked it to take over the affairs of the commission.

The upper chamber cleared 15 nominees of President Buhari and rejected Dr Joy Nunieh, who was appointed by Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio to head an interim management committee to oversee a forensic audit of the agency.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the NDDC, Peter Nwaoboshi, while presenting the report of the screening, said Nunieh from Rivers state, shunned the panel’s invitation.