Three Delta Christian Pilgrims Abscond In Israel

LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three Christian pilgrims from Delta State have reportedly absconded during a visit to the holy land in Israel.

Delta Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa while expressing shock over the embarrassing incident, called for proper and thorough screening process as a means to prevent future abscondment of pilgrims.

Governor Okowa promised to carry out an investigation into the incident on Tuesday, December 18, 2019 during the Swearing-In of Apostle Sylvannus Okorote as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religious Matters and the Inauguration of Bishop Cyril Odutemu as Chairman, Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

The governor explained that there was the need for a screening process that was thorough and devoid of sentiment in order to prevent any re-occurrence of pilgrims absconding the moment they arrive the holy land.

“The issue of people absconding in Jerusalem rather than going for the purpose for which they were sent there for is becoming very worrisome and a lot of work is to be done to check this trend; there have been information showing that 3 persons absconded in their pilgrimage trips.

“There will be an investigation to look into the sources where the recommendations for these individuals came from because such incidence is very embarrassing and that is unacceptable from our state.

“So the process of screening for pilgrimages must be one that is thorough; one that is devoid of sentiment and when we find those responsible for this mishap they will no longer be allowed to make recommendations now and in the future”.