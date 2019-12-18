Crisis Erupts In Delta Community Over Kingship Tussle, Others

Share This

























LAGOS DECEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Fresh crisis has erupted in Ibrede Community in Ndokwa East local Government Area of Delta State following the purported installation of a new monarch without due process and in accordance with the people’s tradition.

It was gathered that the crisis if not urgently foiled might escalate into bloodbath following the anger in the two ruling royal families, the Umuewo and Urutuato in what they described as illegal installation of their traditional ruler ( Odion Ologbo) as some of the youths who did not want their names in the Print expressed readiness for another round of breakdown of law and peace if the state government did not intervene.

Investigation revealed that the outgoing regent to the immediate past Odion Ologbo late JD Iliromah , HRM Patrick Iliromah who was at an emergency meeting with his council of Chiefs summoned at the weekend, told Journalists that the purported installation of a new Odion Ologbo for the kingdom was an aberration, adding that the Chiefs have no right to install the king and declared that it was illegal

Recall that Ibrede community had once been rocked in communal crisis among others, a situation where some persons were feared killed before the state government waded into the dispute . But the regent while appealing to the state government and the Commissioner of Police in the state, Adeleke Adeyinka to intervene quickly to avert possible violent blood bath, he advised the perpetrators to desist from the act and allow the existing peace to remain.

The regent emphasized that the gazzeth which established the stool provided that only the oldest man can be crowned as the next Odion Ologbo which is expected to emerge from ward B of the Ibrede Clan adding that ward B comprised of eight quarters and not the way the perpetrators are going about it.

In reaction, Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Conflicts resolution, Chief Edwin Uzor however assured that the crisis would be resolved before it gets out of hands, adding that the Police have drafted their men to area to maintain Law and order in the community and warned that the state government will deal decisively with those causing the troubles in the area.

