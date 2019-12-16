Delta: Gunmen Kidnap APC Chieftain In Ughelli With Bullet Wounds, Kill Guard

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A chieftain and former Ughelli North Local Government Area chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ughelli, Delta State, southeast Nigeria, Evans Odibo Akponana, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The APC Chieftain was kidnapped on Thursday, December 12 by unknown gunmen.

This online news medium learned that the Kidnappers laid ambush around his country home in Afiesere town awaiting his arrival and immediately opened fire at his vehicle which unfortunately hit his security guard.

An eyewitness report says the former Ughelli North Local Government Area chairmanship candidate tried to escape with bullet wounds he sustained but was overpowered by his abductors who absconded with him leaving behind the corpse of his murdered security guard and a frightened neighborhood.

“They laid him ambush around compound area and the moment he drove in after the security man had opened the gate, they just burst in firing and in the process, the guard was hit in the neck and died immediately.

“My boss, with his gun wounds, still tried to escape but unfortunately, there wasn’t enough strength to jump over the high fence,” the eyewitness said.

The kidnappers of the APC chieftain reportedly established contact with the family demanding for a whopping N30m ransom.

“They’ve contacted us, demanding N30 million ransom,” a family source said.

