Westminster College Lagos Xmas Carol: Emily Ibru Revisit The Birth Of Christ

The Staff, students and pupils at different times thrilled the audience with Christmas carol titled, “ Once In Royal City”, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”, “Twelve Days of Christmas”, “The Visit Of Three Wisemen” and “ The Birth of Jesus Christ” among others.The peak of the Christmas Carol celebration was the entrance of saxophonist, Mr Timothy Okesanya (Alias Timi Sax) who thrilled the audience to different brand of gospel songs with his saxophone backed by the staff chorus team and the school musical band.The school hall became haywire and excited audience danced freely as he played popular gospel songs titled, “ Olodumare”, “Arekele”, Jesus You No Dey Use Me Play”, “My Helper” and “ Hail My Jesus” among others. Timi Sax no doubt held the audience spell bound with his gospel music as everybody in the hall stood up and danceed graceciously in expectation of the birthday celebration of Jesus Christ.At interval of the Christmas Carol songs, dancing and celebration, students, staff and guests were made to read different lessons from the Bible about Jesus Christ.It was at this stage Mrs. Emily Ibru, wife of a business mogul, Dr Goodie Ibru came out to read one of the lessons. In her discuss, she took both students,pupils, staff and guest through memory lane on the birth of Jesus Christ. Taking her lesson from Mathew 2, verse 1-12, she spoke of the wise men who came from the east to Jerusalem in search of the new born baby.“Where is He that is born King of Jews. For we have seen his star in the east and are come to worship him.“When Herald the king heard this thing, he was troubled and all Jerusalem with him,” She read.She said when the King demanded from his scribes where Jesus Christ was they told him it was in Bethlehem of Judae.She said the King instructed the wise men to go and search for the young child, adding that when they found him, they should bring him word so that they he may come and worship him him.Continuing her reading she disclosed, “When they heard from the King, they departed and low the star which they saw in the east went before them till it came and stood over where the young child was born.“When they saw the child, they rejoice with exceeding great joy. And when they came into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother and fell down and worship him.“And when they had opened their treasury, they presented unto him gift, gold and frankinsense and myrrh. And been warned by God not to return to Herod, they departed into their own country in another way.”With Emily Ibru’s lesson, it became clear to the students, pupils, staff and guests how Jesus Christ was born.Reading his sermon, Rev. Fr. Joseph Monye of Holy Rosary described Chri. as as the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ where people are expected to exchange gifts.“If we cast our mind back, Christmas has a special aroma. It is part of the pleasure moment. Even the harmattan cold is part of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. In those days when it get to this season you know that Christmas is fast approaching.“Christmas is to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. But we ought not to forget that it will be a difficult time for some people. Christians should spread message of hope and giving to the needies. Simple generous giving is very important. We must not forget the less privileged”, he advised.Monye disclosed that the real message of Christmas was that Jesus became one of us and to lead us to God for external life. He maintained that the real gift of Christmas is God’s gift of himself to us.According to him, “In this Christmas season we should remember the message of the Angels. We should pray for peace in our country and all. We should pray that the coming year will bear hope for better future of our country, schools, family and homes. I pray that the coming of Jesus Christ fall in our heart.”Delivering a welcome address earlier, the Managing Director of Westminster College Lagos, Chief Johnson Barovbe said the idea of Christmas carol and thanking God in the School was brought about by one of board members,adding that they used to move the Christmas carol celebration from place to place until they finally made it permanent in the school.“One of the best way to thank our creator is to organize praise and singing in his name. We are expecting the birth of Christ. God allows his own son to die for our sins,” he stated.Barovbe thanked the parents who deemed it fit to bring their children to Westminster College Lagos.“This school is here to prepare children for better life.No child finishes from this school and rewrite JAMB and WAEC examinations. All the students that finished in this school went straight to the university.“I thanked the family of Ayenuyo, whose children passed through this school. The other is Architect Odudu’s family whose children equally passed through this school. I thanked the family of Olayiwola who contributes much to the development of the school. We can not forget Gameliel Onosode’s Foundation at this time of the year. The Foundation has contributed much to the growth of Westminster College Lagos. I am not saying they are the only one, but their contributions towards the development of the school is worth mentioning,“I thank my Students and wish you all happy Christmas and a prosperous new year. When you are coming back in the new year, come with the blessings and spirit of God,” he prayed.