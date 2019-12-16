APC, Activist Kick Against Amendment Of Delta Pension Bill

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 16TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The All Progressives Congress, Delta State, and a human rights activist, Victor Ojie, have kicked against the amendment to the Delta State pension bill, describing it as anti-peoples’ bill.

The bill is before Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for assent.

In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the APC in Delta State, Sylvester Imonina, the party argued that in line with judicial pronouncements/authorities, anyone who occupied any position in acting capacity in the governance of the state was not recognised by law as a substantive holder of the office.

It read, “It is on that premise that the appellate court threw out several cases, wherein the legality and competence of former President Goodluck Jonathan were challenged by some Nigerians.

“Aside the above position of the law, the present government of Delta State complains of the lack of funds for the execution of projects; this same government, because of her penchant for profligacy, now wants to make their partner in maladministration of the state, super rich at the expense of the majority of Deltans.

“Despite the uproar and condemnation of the amendment sought by the governor of Delta State, the state House of Assembly, on December 11, 2019, cowardly and shamelessly granted the request of the governor by amending the said law because of the interest of only one person. This is heartlessness.”

The statement called on the governor to withhold his assent to the bill.

Similarly, a human rights activist and convener, WongBox, Victor Ojie, flayed the passage of the bill.

He said, “It pains that lawmakers couldn’t make laws compelling the state government to pay the 30,000 minimum wage, and have not been able to tell the state government to cut down on needless appointees.

“They couldn’t move motions compelling the state government to bring back Edu Marshal to protect teachers and kids in primary and secondary schools for cult activities in the state or move motion for the state government to recall the 3,000 civil servants employed by Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan but suspended by Gov Ifeanyi Okowa.

“They couldn’t make laws establishing the Youth Training Centres, but they could make laws giving life pension to someone who was an acting governor for seven weeks.”

Punch