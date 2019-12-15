Nigerian Player, John Edafe Denies Report Of Impregnating Club President’s Daughter

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The unnamed Nigerian Player who allegedly impregnated his Club President’s daughter has been identified as John Edafe and he has denied the allegations as reported.

It was reported by various media outlets earlier this week that the player was sacked by his second division Slovenian Club for misconduct and impregnating the daughter of the Club president.

In an exclusive interview with www.brila.net, the former Mighty Jets and Nove Gorica Attacking Midfielder shared his side of the story.

“Thank you for contacting me , I don’t know where the story emanated from.

“I was shocked when I read the report where they said I impregnated my former president’s daughter.

“I left Nove Gorica in 2018 and returned to Nigeria at the end of my contract,” Edafe stated.

“I can assure you that all is fine between me and the Club, the president has no daughter, and what we share is purely professional relationship and during my time in Slovenia, we didn’t share anything personal.

“The story is completely false and it must be discouraged,” the 26 year-old narrated.

Edafe further revealed that he’s on the verge of sealing a move to a club in Cyprus and will be heading out next month.