Delta: One Killed, Two Houses Burnt By Suspected Gbagi’s Thugs As Oginibo Crisis Continues

LAGOS DECEMBER 14TH (NEWSRANGRS-A serene community in Delta State, Ogenigbo has been engulfed by strife as thugs alleged to be sent by 2023 governorship aspirant in Delta State, Ken Gbagi burnt two houses and killed one Fidelis Ogungbo on Thursday.

A competent source at the scene told TNG that in the early hours of Thursday, some gun men alleged to be sent by Ken Gbagi started attacking and maiming innocent people in the community.

He said one Christian Imakuede and Steve Laya staff of Gbagi led the assault against the community.

“One of the men is the personal driver of Gbagi who led men and got the two houses burnt before soldiers arrived the community to stop the rampaging Gbagi men.

“Can you imagine what a man who is aiming to be Delta number one citizen is doing to his own people?

“This whole debacle started recently when two men were shot in the community by the same thugs and as we speak they are still receiving treatment for bullet wounds.

“The suspects were arrested but suddenly released by the Divisional Police Officer here after Gbagi greased his palms.

“See the letter signed by the DPO making the suspects that we surrendered their guns to the police were made vigilante.

“Those terrifying us and we got them arrested were made vigilante with a letter as a proof.

