Delta Govt. Faults FG Delay In Inauguration Of New NDDC Board

LAGOS DECEMBER 12TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has cautioned the Federal Government against her attempt to no neutralize the Niger Delta Commission ( NDDC), saying that the attempt might jeopardize the development of the region through the Commission.

Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, Chief Funkekeme Solomon who spoke to journalists in Asaba on Wednesday, said it is irrational and oppressive for President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to withhold the inauguration of new Board after the nominees were screened and confirmed by the Senate, adding that the President continued silence on the inauguration was a ploy to sideline the Niger Delta region.

Chief Solomon described the appointment of an interim Committee for NDDC, adding that instead of the inauguration of the Board,as unacceptable and inimical to the aspirations of the Niger Delta people and called on Meinbutus Federated Communities and indeed the stakeholders to show greater interest in issue affecting the oil rich region.

He commended the group for its role so far in advocating a better deal for the Niger Delta region.

Meanwhile, the state government has blamed the rise in unethical conducts among professionals on inability of the associations to regulate the activities of their members, stressing that non-performance or absence of professional bodies would enable quacks to flourish at the detriment of development.

While calling on the group not relent, Chief Solomon advised it to intellectualize its approach and strive to transform to a support group for a closer collaboration with government through the Office of the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor, adding that unless strong decisions are taken to manage the Nation’s economic, it might portend total collapse of the nation with the way things are going under the APC administration in Nigeria.

The state Chief of Staff, Olorogun David Edevbei who spoke to Journalists in Asaba on Wednesday said that the Society depended on the Services of experts for continued existence, adding that the state government will continue to partner various professional bodies to ensure and attract more development to the state.

On hate speech, Olorogun David Edevbei said that Nigerians do not need additional laws on hate speech, saying that existing laws were definitely about it, adding’ My opinion is that we are basically with laws that are taking care of hate speech in big way and we have laws on defamation, libel or assassination of Characters and others and all these are enough to take care of the troubles rather than coming out with new laws.”