War Drum Beats Loom In Delta State Over 2023 Governorship Election

LAGOS DECEMBER 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Drum beats of war is currently shaking the political landscape of Delta state known as the finger of God ahead of the 2023 Governorship Elections in the state.

With horse trading becoming the major task of governance in the state, it was gathered that the current Deputy Governor, Barr Kingsley Burutu Otuaro is heavily being supported by the Ijaw war Lords including the big-time ex- militants who have vowed that on Completion of his tenure as Deputy Governor of the state, will move into the big shoe having worked satisfactorily, particularly as had brokered peaceful resolution in various troubled Communities across the state on assumption of Office four years ago.

Though the Ijaw Delta South seems to have been parading other crack and seasoned Politicians, such as Former Deputy Speaker, Delta state House of Assembly, Barr Basil Ganagana, Senator, representing Delta South Senatorial District, Senator James Manager, Chief Frank Enekorogha, but the fight between they as Delta South and Delta Central may be fierce following the zonning arrangements in the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) which seemed to have been Jettisoned.

Sources said that the former Governor of the state, Chief James Onanefe Ibori regarded as the greatest pillar of the Party in the state, and extra ordinary Chieftain of the Party had two months ago Secretly adopted the Current Chief of Staff in the state, Olorogun David Edevbei as the rightful Urhobo Candidate come 2023 Governorship Elections, considering the fact that 2023 was unanimously zoned to the Urhobo people. But the Chioce of Olorogun David Edevbei had attracted mixed feelings from PDP Chieftains in the state who insisted that Olorogun David Edevbei had no structures on ground and as such has no locus standi to rule the state

While the anger in the Chioce of Olorogun David Edevbei by a well respected Chief James Onanefe Ibori had continued to boil and spread like wide fire, the state Governor,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa was alleged to have secretly endorsed one Mrs Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor, a former Reps member and wife of the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Barr Peter Mrakpor as Deputy to Olorogun David Edevbei.

This secret permutations, insiders said may portend bad blood in the Party, especially in the Chioce of Mrs Joan Mrakpor many regarded as the worst Chioce, considering her Political Pedigree and alleged termagant dispositions both in the Political Circle and domestic activities.but many of the Politicians in the state believed that Mrs Joan Mrakpor who hails from Ubulu Uku Community in Delta North Senatorial District would be the best for the Position despite her alleged short Comings.

It was further gathered that Okowa’s decision in the chioce of Mrs Joan Mrakpor was right considering the way the Party might be heading for rocks in the zonning arrangements described as ” Political Witticism” and abrasive decision as there also could be some dark horses who could surprise Deltans with their desire to come out and be counted as guber possible.

A very senior Party Chieftain who spoke to our reporter on condition of anonymity said” We are aware of all these arrangements and we envisaged it might tear the Party apart, especially the Chioce of our Political leader, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and the state Governor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the situation is getting more Precarious and unfortunate but time will tell”

In a recent reaction, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa insisted that he will rule the state successful and handover to a person who will not destroy his legacy, adding that he had not shifted from the zonning arrangements to Urhobo Candidate which is the turn of Delta Central, but on his Chioce as Deputy to the Chioce of Chief James Onanefe Ibori, Okowa swiftly said” when we get to the bridge,we will know how to cross the bridge”

Other in the race is the first state Chairman of the Nigerian Union Of Journalists (.NUJ) and former SSG, Chief Samuel Ovuozorie Macaulay who also parade intimidating credentials from Isoko North as he is likely to win more supporters, especially for his generous ways, even though his coming into the game might share the votes for the Urhobo Candidate.

Expectedly, the strategic thinking in the minds of the PDP caucus members in the state, especially in the south and other two districts to let the PDP zonning system take greater part of the way to go, might Kickstart more trouble for the party where many are already seen going the other way in the zonning arrangements as the people of Delta Central insisted that if not their turn, the whole arrangements will be pushed for opposition APC to take over the state come 2023.

Speaking with our reporter, an Izon elderstatesman, Chief Ebikapaye Thomas said’ the people of the Central Senatorial District feel they must take a shot with the likes of Olorogun Gbagi, others at the forefront, and they want to take their shot at the guber possible in 2023 before any revolt from the Delta South to come forward and upstage them, the ethnic interests of the Izons of Delta South should supersede the PDP mantra of Central district taking the guber role in 2023 as opposed to Delta Izons filling out for Government House in 2023, it is clear that politics is a game of numbers and since Delta state stands on five solid legs, Urhobo, Itsekiri, Izon, Isoko and Igbo ethnic nationalities,it behoves on them to consider the fact that if Urhobos , Itsekiris and Igbos have had their turn at the Government House,it behoves on the Izons and Isokos to double their spirits for the guber in 2023?

Sources however agreed that the battle lines are in the courts of the Isokos and Izons who might be outmaneuvered by the people of the Central Senatorial District but the only solution is for the right caliber men to rule the state and not wishy washy Politicians to take over without structures on ground

NigeriaNews Direct