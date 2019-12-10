2023 Delta Gov: Okowa Urges Urhobo To Fellowship With Other Ethnic Groups

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 10TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state has urged the Urhobo ethnic nationality to unite and fellowship with other ethnic groups in the state to enable them achieve the aspiration of producing his successor in 2023.

The governor made the call while addressing delegates at the 88th annual Urhobo National Day celebration organised by Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) at Urhobo Cultural Centre, Agbarho.

He particularly, advised Urhobo politicians seeking to become governor in 2023 to do so in a friendly manner, saying that power belongs to God and He gives it to who He pleases.

Okowa announced that the state government would spend N9.5 billion on the first phase of the storm water drainage project to address flooding in Warri and Uvwie areas.

He also disclosed that his administration has concluded plans to embark on the construction of a bridge across the Ewu River, which would provide access to no fewer than seven Urhobo communities.

The governor added that the Effurun-Otor bridge project would be completed and inaugurated in the first half of 2020, and stated that the 25-kilometre Okwagbe Road project in Ughelli South Local Government Area has been completed.

He said that more developmental projects have been earmarked for every part of the state in the dry season, noting that the projects were aimed at making life more meaningful for Delta citizens.

He stated that the Warri, Uvwie and Environs Development Agency was established to give impetus to the development of the area, adding that the agency has commenced the process of awarding contract for the first phase of the drainage project in Warri in the area.

Okowa stressed the need for “oneness and peaceful co-existence among various ethnic nationalities to enable government deliver on its development blueprint for the state,’’ pointing out that the cooperation of all was needed in tackling lingering national security challenges.

Describing the Urhobo Cultural Centre as a “centre for peace and development which is in line with our administration’s stronger Delta agenda,’’ he announced a N50 million donation for the completion of the centre and urged well-meaning Urhobo sons and daughters to also contribute towards the completion of the project.