Omo-Agege’s Media Aide, Mudiaga Asagba Dies Passes On At 52

It was learnt that Asagba had complained of chest pain but he died before he was rushed to the hospital.Asagba was rumored to have impregnated an Igbo girl and was planning to remarry after his first wife, Ijeoma divorced him, when he fell to the cold hands of death.He (Asagba) was a former Broadcaster with the Delta Rainbow Television, DRTV, in Warri, before he voluntarily resigned and joined the services of Quest Fm and Television Station in Otor-Ogor, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.The Deputy Senate President is yet to issue any official statement on the matter.However, the General Manager of DRTV in Warri, Pastor Malcolm Oteri confirmed the report in a text message.He said, “He was very friendly. A zealous worker who believes in high professional standards. Never wants to be gagged. Believes the public must know the truth.“He was very influential among his colleagues and many junior ones looked up to him.”A management Staff of Quest Fm and Television, who craved anonymity, said the late Mudiaga Asagba was a gentleman who did his job diligently until the day he left the services.He said they will greatly miss him for his professional prowess, just he prayed to God Almighty to grant his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.