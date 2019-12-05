Delta: Female Tricycle Rider, Two Others Killed In Ekiugbo Accident

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 5TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Three persons including a female driver of a commercial tricycle popularly known as keke, were yesterday confirmed dead while four others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident that occurred along the Ekuigbo axis of East-West road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State.

The accident involved a Mercedes Benz 190 car with registration number NGN 709 AA, a commercial motorcycle with registration number ABD 050 QJ and a motorcycle with registration number DT 9231 HB.

The victims including the female keke rider identified as Felicia Taiwo whom were rushed to the Ughelli Central hospital, were reported dead at the hospital while receiving medical attention.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard yesterday, an operative from the Federal Road Safety Corp, FRSC said the accident occurred on Tuesday leading to the immediate death of the keke rider while the two other victims gave up the ghost the next day while receiving medical attention at the hospital.

Giving details of the accident, the FRSC operative who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the keke which was conveying gallons of vegetable oil, earlier had a lone accident with the contents spilling on the road.

He said: “While the keke rider in company of two other concerned citizens were rearranging the gallons back to into the keke, the Mercedes Benz lost control which drove into the spill, lost control and rammed into them.”

Vanguard News