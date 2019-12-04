Delta Police Guns Down Suspected Killer Of Okowa’s Aide, Ngozi Ijieh

Share This























LAGOS DECEMBER 4TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has confirmed the death of a suspected ring leader of an armed robbery and kidnapping gang operating in the state.

According to a statement by the Police command, the suspect, Ekugbe Kingsley aged 27yrs of Uwaise in Udu Local Government Area of the state, has been linked to the murder of one Lawrence Akpomiemie Ngozi Ijieh, Special Assistant on Youth Development to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who was shot dead on Friday, February 15, 2019, in Ekpan near Warri.

In the statement signed by DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Command, the gang leader of a notorious group involved in killing, kidnapping and robbing people of their belongings, was on Saturday, November 30, 2019 through credible information and intelligence gathering, trailed by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Police Command to his hideout in Ubeji.

“On sighting the Police, the suspect opened fire and the Police responded with superior fire power. In the ensuing gun battle, the suspect sustained gunshot wound. He was pursued, arrested and rushed to Police Clinic Warri. He was later confirmed dead at the hospital. One locally made pistol with three live cartridges was recovered from him.

“The deceased was believed to be responsible for several killings, which included: the murders of one Obus Sophrum ‘m’ killed at Igbiki in Udu LGA on 29/08/2019, one Lawrence Akpomiemie Ngozi Ijieh ‘m’ former SA to the Governor of Delta State killed in the month of February, 2019 shortly before the 2019 general election and one Oghene killed at Iyara, Warri on 17/09/2019 amongst others.

“He has been on the blacklist of the Command and had been declared wanted for various crimes. The corpse has been deposited at the Central Hospital Mortuary in Agbor for autopsy.”

The Police Command further reiterated of its commitment to the safety and security of all Deltans at all times.

